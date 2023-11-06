The Alcorn State Braves (0-0) are heavy, 23.5-point underdogs against the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0) at Bud Walton Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas -23.5 143.5

Braves Betting Records & Stats

Alcorn State played 12 games last season that ended with a combined score over 143.5 points.

The Braves had a 138.3-point average over/under in their contests last year, 5.2 fewer points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Braves were 15-14-0 last season.

Arkansas (15-19-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.1% of the time, 7.6% less often than Alcorn State (15-14-0) last season.

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas 15 44.1% 74.1 141.8 67.9 138.5 141.5 Alcorn State 12 41.4% 67.7 141.8 70.6 138.5 136.8

Additional Alcorn State Insights & Trends

The Braves put up just 0.2 fewer points per game last year (67.7) than the Razorbacks gave up to opponents (67.9).

Alcorn State went 10-6 against the spread and 12-4 overall when it scored more than 67.9 points last season.

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas 15-19-0 0-0 16-18-0 Alcorn State 15-14-0 0-1 15-14-0

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas Alcorn State 13-3 Home Record 7-2 2-8 Away Record 10-10 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 11-6-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

