Monday's game that pits the Memphis Tigers (0-0) against the Jackson State Tigers (0-0) at FedExForum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-61 in favor of Memphis, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Jackson State vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Jackson State vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 85, Jackson State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Jackson State vs. Memphis

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-24.7)

Memphis (-24.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

Jackson State Performance Insights

With 67.6 points per game on offense, Jackson State ranked 283rd in the country last season. On defense, it allowed 73.6 points per contest, which ranked 279th in college basketball.

The Jackson State Tigers averaged 32.0 boards per game (163rd-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 31.1 rebounds per contest (175th-ranked).

Jackson State delivered 12.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 249th in the nation.

While the Jackson State Tigers were in the bottom 25 in the country in turnovers per game with 14.6 (14th-worst), they ranked 102nd in college basketball with 12.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Jackson State Tigers sank 6.3 three-pointers per game (288th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 32.1% shooting percentage (291st-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Jackson State gave up 7.9 three-pointers per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 35.4% three-point percentage (282nd-ranked).

Jackson State attempted 38 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 65.8% of the shots it attempted (and 73.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.8 three-pointers per contest, which were 34.2% of its shots (and 26.1% of the team's buckets).

