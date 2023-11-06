The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-0) go up against the LSU Tigers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils shot 40.6% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 44.7% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

Mississippi Valley State compiled a 3-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Delta Devils were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Tigers finished 72nd.

The Delta Devils' 61.0 points per game last year were 9.7 fewer points than the 70.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 70.7 points last season, Mississippi Valley State went 5-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison

Mississippi Valley State put up more points at home (68.0 per game) than away (58.5) last season.

At home, the Delta Devils conceded 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.5.

At home, Mississippi Valley State drained 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (35.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule