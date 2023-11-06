The LSU Tigers will start their 2023-24 campaign facing the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Mississippi Valley State Moneyline BetMGM LSU (-28.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel LSU (-27.5) 136.5 -10000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU Betting Trends (2022-23)

Mississippi Valley State won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Delta Devils were an underdog by 28.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

LSU went 10-20-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Tigers games.

