The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils go up against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 6:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: Pac-12 Network

Mississippi Valley State vs. Utah 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils' 55.3 points per game last year were 10.7 fewer points than the 66.0 the Utes allowed.

Mississippi Valley State had a 2-17 record last season when giving up fewer than 82.8 points.

Last year, the Utes put up 82.8 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 78.2 the Delta Devils gave up.

Utah had a 17-0 record last season when scoring more than 78.2 points.

The Utes made 48.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.4 percentage points lower than the Delta Devils allowed to their opponents (53.5%).

The Delta Devils shot at a 27.3% rate from the field last season, 13.9 percentage points below the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Utes averaged.

