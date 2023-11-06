The Ole Miss Rebels (0-0) square off against the Alabama State Hornets (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss Stats Insights

Last season, the Rebels had a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% lower than the 43.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents made.

In games Ole Miss shot higher than 43.7% from the field, it went 7-6 overall.

The Hornets ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball. The Rebels finished 147th.

Last year, the Rebels averaged 5.1 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Hornets gave up (72.6).

Ole Miss went 6-4 last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game last year at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged away from home (65.8).

In home games, the Rebels surrendered 6.3 fewer points per game (67.5) than away from home (73.8).

Ole Miss drained 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.4 threes per game, 27.1% three-point percentage).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule