The New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson included, hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 4, Williamson produced 25 points in a 123-105 loss versus the Hawks.

Below, we look at Williamson's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-114)

Over 24.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+112)

Over 6.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+114)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 112.5 points per contest last season made the Nuggets the eighth-ranked team in the league on defense.

Giving up 40.8 rebounds per game last year, the Nuggets were the best in the NBA in that category.

Allowing an average of 25.7 assists last year, the Nuggets were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Nuggets were the third-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.4 makes per contest.

Zion Williamson vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2022 36 25 6 4 0 1 1

