Will Alexander Carrier find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carrier stats and insights

Carrier is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 40 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.