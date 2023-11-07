Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pearl River County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In Pearl River County, Mississippi, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pearl River County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sumrall High School at Picayune Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Picayune, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poplarville High School at Perry Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: New Augusta, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Long Beach High School at Pearl River Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Carriere, MS
- Conference: 5A Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.