Herbert Jones will take the court for the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jones, in his last game (November 6 loss against the Nuggets), put up four points and two steals.

Below, we look at Jones' stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-122)

Over 9.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-128)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Timberwolves were 18th in the league last season, giving up 115.8 points per contest.

The Timberwolves allowed 44.7 rebounds on average last season, 22nd in the league.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves gave up 25 per game last season, ranking them 10th in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Timberwolves were ranked 16th in the NBA last year, conceding 12.3 makes per game.

Herbert Jones vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 39 4 3 4 0 1 5 1/25/2023 26 4 5 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.