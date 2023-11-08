Wednesday's contest that pits the San Diego Toreros (1-0) versus the Jackson State Tigers (0-1) at Jenny Craig Pavilion has a projected final score of 78-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of San Diego, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 8.

The matchup has no line set.

Jackson State vs. San Diego Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Jackson State vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego 78, Jackson State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Jackson State vs. San Diego

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego (-6.9)

San Diego (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackson State Performance Insights

On offense, Jackson State scored 67.6 points per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 73.6 points per contest at the other end (279th-ranked).

The Tigers were 163rd in college basketball with 32.0 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 175th with 31.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

Jackson State ranked 249th in the country with 12.2 assists per game.

The Tigers averaged 14.6 turnovers per game (14th-worst in college basketball), and forced 12.9 turnovers per game (102nd-ranked).

Last year the Tigers made 6.3 threes per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 32.1% (291st-ranked) from downtown.

Last season Jackson State allowed 7.9 threes per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.4% (282nd-ranked) from downtown.

Jackson State attempted 38 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 65.8% of the shots it took (and 73.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.8 treys per contest, which were 34.2% of its shots (and 26.1% of the team's buckets).

