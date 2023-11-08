How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Arizona State on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on Barstool Sports.
Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Barstool Sports
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents knocked down.
- Mississippi State had a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 39.9% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Sun Devils finished 111th.
- Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Bulldogs recorded were only 2.3 fewer points than the Sun Devils allowed (68).
- Mississippi State had a 12-1 record last season when scoring more than 68 points.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison
- Mississippi State scored 69.6 points per game last year at home, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (63.9).
- In home games, the Bulldogs surrendered 5.7 fewer points per game (59.3) than away from home (65).
- Mississippi State sunk 5.5 threes per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged in road games (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|11/11/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
