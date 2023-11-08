Nuggets vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (7-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Ball Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-3.5
|228.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 228.5 points twice this season (in eight games).
- The average point total in Denver's matchups this year is 223.1, 5.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Denver has been favored eight times and won seven of those games.
- Denver has been at least a -160 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won all of those games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 61.5% chance to win.
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Golden State has played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 228.5 points.
- The average total for Golden State's games this season is 226.5 points, 2.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Golden State is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Warriors have won in two of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Golden State has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|2
|25%
|117
|233.1
|106.1
|216.5
|224.5
|Warriors
|4
|50%
|116.1
|233.1
|110.4
|216.5
|227.1
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets put up 6.6 more points per game (117) than the Warriors give up (110.4).
- Denver is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 110.4 points.
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- The Warriors' 116.1 points per game are 10 more points than the 106.1 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- Golden State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 106.1 points.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|5-3
|5-2
|3-5
|Warriors
|4-4
|2-0
|3-5
Nuggets vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Warriors
|117
|116.1
|10
|13
|5-0
|3-1
|5-0
|4-0
|106.1
|110.4
|4
|12
|5-3
|4-3
|7-1
|5-2
