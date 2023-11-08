CJ McCollum Injury Status - Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Injury Report November 8
The New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) are dealing with four players on the injury report, including CJ McCollum, ahead of a Wednesday, November 8 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) at Target Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Pelicans' last contest on Monday ended in a 134-116 loss to the Nuggets. The Pelicans got a team-high 31 points from Jordan Hawkins in the loss.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|CJ McCollum
|SG
|Out
|Lung
|18.0
|3.5
|6.5
|Jose Alvarado
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|Trey Murphy III
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Naji Marshall
|SF
|Out
|Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and BSNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.