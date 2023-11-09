Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Monroe County, Mississippi, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamilton High School at Eupora High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Eupora, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.