After studying the 14 matchups on the Week 10 schedule in the NFL, our best bet selection is Buccaneers -1. For more suggestions, which could lead to parlay possibilities, see below.

Best Week 10 Spread Bets

Pick: Tampa Bay -1 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tampa Bay by 1.5 points

Tampa Bay by 1.5 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Las Vegas +1 vs. New York

Matchup: New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Favorite & Spread: Las Vegas by 4.7 points

Las Vegas by 4.7 points Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Indianapolis -1.5 vs. New England

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 8.7 points

Indianapolis by 8.7 points Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Atlanta -1.5 vs. Arizona

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals Projected Favorite & Spread: Atlanta by 4.7 points

Atlanta by 4.7 points Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Minnesota +2.5 vs. New Orleans

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 4.2 points

Minnesota by 4.2 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Week 10 Total Bets

Over 38 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens Projected Total: 40.2 points

40.2 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 45 - San Francisco vs. Jacksonville

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Total: 44.2 points

44.2 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 48.5 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Total: 46.3 points

46.3 points Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 47.5 - Houston vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Total: 41.8 points

41.8 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 41 - New Orleans vs. Minnesota

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings Projected Total: 42.3 points

42.3 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

