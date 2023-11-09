The Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) play the Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SECN

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Sooners put up 27.5 more points per game last year (84.2) than the Rebels gave up (56.7).

When Oklahoma allowed fewer than 68.6 points last season, it went 9-1.

Last year, the Rebels scored 6.8 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Sooners gave up (75.4).

Ole Miss had a 7-1 record last season when putting up more than 75.4 points.

The Rebels made 37.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.6 percentage points lower than the Sooners allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

The Sooners' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.6 percentage points higher than the Rebels allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

