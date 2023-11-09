Currently, the Nashville Predators (5-7) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Winnipeg Jets (6-4-2) at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Out Lower Body Ryan McDonagh D Questionable Lower Body Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Predators Season Insights

The Predators have 34 goals this season (2.8 per game), 21st in the NHL.

Nashville concedes three goals per game (36 total), which ranks 16th in the league.

They have the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.

Jets Season Insights

Winnipeg's 41 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the league.

Its +1 goal differential ranks 15th in the league.

Predators vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-145) Predators (+120) 6

