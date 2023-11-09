The Winnipeg Jets (off a victory in their last game) and the Nashville Predators (off a defeat) will meet on Thursday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Predators vs Jets Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 36 goals allowed (three per game) is 15th in the league.

With 34 goals (2.8 per game), the Predators have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.

On the defensive side, the Predators have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 28 goals over that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 12 2 10 12 10 6 33.3% Ryan O'Reilly 12 7 4 11 4 13 56.5% Thomas Novak 12 6 4 10 7 13 45.9% Roman Josi 12 2 6 8 7 2 - Luke Evangelista 12 1 7 8 13 5 0%

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets are conceding 40 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 19th in league play.

The Jets' 41 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On the defensive side, the Jets have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 32 goals during that stretch.

Jets Key Players