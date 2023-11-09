Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will meet the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Does a bet on Josi intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Roman Josi vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Josi Season Stats Insights

Josi's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:34 per game on the ice, is -3.

Josi has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 12 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Josi has recorded a point in a game seven times this season out of 12 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In six of 12 games this year, Josi has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Josi goes over his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Josi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Josi Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 40 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 12 Games 4 8 Points 1 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

