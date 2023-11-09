Southern Miss vs. Louisiana: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 9
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) will square off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-7) in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Cajun Field. The Golden Eagles are currently an underdog by 12.5 points. The over/under is 53.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisiana vs. Southern Miss matchup.
Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lafayette, Louisiana
- Venue: Cajun Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Moneyline
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana (-12.5)
|53.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Louisiana (-12.5)
|54.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Betting Trends
- Southern Miss has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Golden Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Louisiana has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 12.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.