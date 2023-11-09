The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) are 10.5-point favorites when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-7) in a Sun Belt matchup on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Cajun Field. The game's point total is 52.5.

Louisiana is putting up 406 yards per game on offense (54th in the FBS), and rank 82nd on defense, yielding 386.9 yards allowed per game. Southern Miss' defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, surrendering 35.8 points per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 95th with 23 points per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Cajun Field TV Channel: ESPNU

Louisiana vs Southern Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisiana -10.5 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Looking to place a bet on Southern Miss vs. Louisiana? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Southern Miss Recent Performance

Offensively and defensively, the Golden Eagles are struggling of late. In their past three games, they are gaining 393.7 yards per game (-42-worst in college football) and allowing 492.7 (fourth-worst).

The Golden Eagles are scoring 21.7 points per game in their past three games (-31-worst in college football), and conceding 36.7 per game (-101-worst).

Southern Miss is gaining 190.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-39-worst in the nation), and giving up 312.7 per game (-112-worst).

The Golden Eagles are accumulating 203.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (39th in college football), and conceding 180 per game (-49-worst).

In their last three games, the Golden Eagles have two wins against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

Southern Miss has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Southern Miss Betting Records & Stats

Southern Miss is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

The teams have hit the over in five of Southern Miss' eight games with a set total.

Southern Miss has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

Southern Miss has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Bet on Southern Miss to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has thrown for 1,746 yards on 52.8% passing while tossing nine touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Frank Gore Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 163 carries for 812 yards, or 90.2 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

Rodrigues Clark has piled up 55 carries and totaled 369 yards with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston has registered 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 460 (51.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 63 times and has four touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has collected 450 receiving yards (50 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 31 receptions.

Tiaquelin Mims has racked up 369 reciving yards (41 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Jalil Clemons leads the team with 5.5 sacks, and also has eight TFL and 24 tackles.

Dylan Lawrence is the team's leading tackler this year. He's picked up 42 tackles, one TFL, and one sack.

MJ Daniels has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 12 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.