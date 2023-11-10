The Boston Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on Friday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jayson Tatum and others in this contest.

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +120) 3.5 (Over: +120)

Tatum's 29.7 points per game average is 2.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.2 less rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged four assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Tatum's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: +136)

The 24.7 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 3.2 more than his over/under on Friday (21.5).

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.

Brown's assists average -- 2.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Friday's over/under (2.5).

His 3.7 made three-pointers average is 1.2 higher than his over/under on Friday.

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -172)

The 20.5-point over/under set for Kristaps Porzingis on Friday is 0.2 lower than his scoring average of 20.7.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 7.5).

Porzingis averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 1.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

