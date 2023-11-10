The Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) go up against the Jackson State Tigers (0-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cal Baptist vs. Jackson State matchup.

Jackson State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

CBU Events Center in Riverside, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Jackson State vs. Cal Baptist Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cal Baptist Moneyline Jackson State Moneyline BetMGM Cal Baptist (-9.5) 142.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cal Baptist (-8.5) 141.5 -480 +350 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackson State vs. Cal Baptist Betting Trends (2022-23)

Jackson State compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread last year.

The Tigers were an underdog by 9.5 points or more seven times last season, and covered the spread in five of those games.

Cal Baptist won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Lancers games.

