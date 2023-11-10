Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Lafayette County, Mississippi this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

    • Lafayette County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Germantown High School at Oxford High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Oxford, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

