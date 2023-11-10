Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Leflore County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
In Leflore County, Mississippi, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Leflore County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Leflore County High School at Union Public High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Union, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
