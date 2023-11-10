Friday's game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) and SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) going head to head at Humphrey Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Mississippi State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on November 10.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 77-42 win over Alcorn State in their last outing on Monday.

Mississippi State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 72, SE Louisiana 53

Other SEC Predictions

Mississippi State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game last season, with a +397 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.1 points per game (66th in college basketball) and allowed 59 per contest (50th in college basketball).

Offensively, Mississippi State tallied 65.6 points per game last season in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (71.1 points per game) was 5.5 PPG higher.

In home games, the Bulldogs averaged 15.9 more points per game last year (76.1) than they did away from home (60.2).

Defensively Mississippi State was better in home games last season, giving up 56.8 points per game, compared to 62.9 away from home.

