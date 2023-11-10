Mississippi Valley State vs. Oklahoma November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) will play the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Oklahoma Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Oklahoma (-35.5)
- Total: 141.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Mississippi Valley State Top Players (2022-23)
- Terry Collins: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rayquan Brown: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyronn Mosley: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alvin Stredic Jr.: 7.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kadar Waller: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Oklahoma Top Players (2022-23)
- Tanner Groves: 10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Grant Sherfield: 15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jalen Hill: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Milos Uzan: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacob Groves: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Mississippi Valley State vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oklahoma Rank
|Oklahoma AVG
|Mississippi Valley State AVG
|Mississippi Valley State Rank
|280th
|67.7
|Points Scored
|61.0
|357th
|97th
|67.5
|Points Allowed
|74.8
|310th
|278th
|30.0
|Rebounds
|28.5
|328th
|341st
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|5.1
|346th
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|10.0
|352nd
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|15.3
|357th
