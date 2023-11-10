Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school football games in Newton County, Mississippi this week? We've got the information.
Newton County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Leflore County High School at Union Public High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Union, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caledonia High School at Newton County High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Decatur, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
