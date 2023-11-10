The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) face the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels shot 42.2% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.3% the Eagles allowed to opponents.

Ole Miss went 8-8 when it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Eagles ranked 90th in rebounding in college basketball, the Rebels finished 147th.

Last year, the Rebels put up 67.5 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 71.4 the Eagles gave up.

When Ole Miss put up more than 71.4 points last season, it went 8-4.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Ole Miss fared better at home last season, averaging 69.4 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Rebels were better in home games last year, surrendering 67.5 points per game, compared to 73.8 on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Ole Miss fared better in home games last season, averaging 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 27.1% three-point percentage away from home.

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule