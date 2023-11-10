Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pike County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Pike County, Mississippi and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Pike County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Pike High School at Wilkinson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Woodville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
