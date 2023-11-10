Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prentiss County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Prentiss County, Mississippi today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Prentiss County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jumpertown High School at East Union Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Blue Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
