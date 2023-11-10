Friday's contest between the Akron Zips (1-0) and Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) going head-to-head at James A. Rhodes Arena has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Akron, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Southern Miss vs. Akron Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Southern Miss vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 73, Southern Miss 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Miss vs. Akron

Computer Predicted Spread: Akron (-5.5)

Akron (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

Southern Miss Performance Insights

Southern Miss scored 73.8 points per game (127th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 66.1 points per contest (63rd-ranked).

The Golden Eagles grabbed 33.2 rebounds per game (90th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 31 rebounds per contest (170th-ranked).

Last year Southern Miss ranked 56th in college basketball in assists, averaging 14.8 per game.

With 11.7 turnovers per game, the Golden Eagles were 160th in the country. They forced 14 turnovers per contest, which ranked 44th in college basketball.

The Golden Eagles made 7 three-pointers per game (219th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 32.2% shooting percentage (283rd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Southern Miss was 128th in the country with 6.8 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 61st with a 31.7% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Southern Miss took 63.1% two-pointers and 36.9% from three-point land last season. Of the team's baskets, 73.9% were two-pointers and 26.1% were threes.

