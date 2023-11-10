Southern Miss vs. Akron November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) meet the Akron Zips (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Southern Miss vs. Akron Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Akron (-8.5)
- Total: 137.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southern Miss Top Players (2022-23)
- Felipe Haase: 15 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Austin Crowley: 16 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- DeAndre Pinckney: 12.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Denijay Harris: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mo Arnold: 4.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Akron Top Players (2022-23)
- Enrique Freeman: 16.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Xavier Castaneda: 21.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trendon Hankerson: 9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Greg Tribble: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sammy Hunter: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Southern Miss vs. Akron Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Akron Rank
|Akron AVG
|Southern Miss AVG
|Southern Miss Rank
|109th
|74.6
|Points Scored
|73.8
|127th
|79th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|66.1
|63rd
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|33.2
|90th
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|91st
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|7
|219th
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
