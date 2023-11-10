Southern Miss vs. Akron: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Akron Zips (1-0) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) take the floor at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Southern Miss vs. Akron Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Akron, Ohio
- Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- Southern Miss and its opponent combined to go over the point total 14 out of 26 times last year.
- The Golden Eagles' record against the spread last year was 16-10-0.
- Akron (11-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 39.3% of the time, 22.2% less often than Southern Miss (16-10-0) last season.
Southern Miss vs. Akron Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Akron
|74.6
|148.4
|66.9
|133
|138.7
|Southern Miss
|73.8
|148.4
|66.1
|133
|137.5
Additional Southern Miss Insights & Trends
- The Golden Eagles' 73.8 points per game last year were 6.9 more points than the 66.9 the Zips allowed to opponents.
- Southern Miss went 13-5 against the spread and 21-2 overall when it scored more than 66.9 points last season.
Southern Miss vs. Akron Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Akron
|11-17-0
|14-14-0
|Southern Miss
|16-10-0
|14-12-0
Southern Miss vs. Akron Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Akron
|Southern Miss
|15-1
|Home Record
|15-0
|5-6
|Away Record
|8-7
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|79.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.6
|69.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|9-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
