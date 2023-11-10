The Akron Zips (1-0) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) take the floor at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Southern Miss vs. Akron Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Southern Miss and its opponent combined to go over the point total 14 out of 26 times last year.

The Golden Eagles' record against the spread last year was 16-10-0.

Akron (11-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 39.3% of the time, 22.2% less often than Southern Miss (16-10-0) last season.

Southern Miss vs. Akron Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Akron 74.6 148.4 66.9 133 138.7 Southern Miss 73.8 148.4 66.1 133 137.5

Additional Southern Miss Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles' 73.8 points per game last year were 6.9 more points than the 66.9 the Zips allowed to opponents.

Southern Miss went 13-5 against the spread and 21-2 overall when it scored more than 66.9 points last season.

Southern Miss vs. Akron Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Akron 11-17-0 14-14-0 Southern Miss 16-10-0 14-12-0

Southern Miss vs. Akron Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Akron Southern Miss 15-1 Home Record 15-0 5-6 Away Record 8-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

