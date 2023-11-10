Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tate County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school football competition in Tate County, Mississippi is happening this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
Tate County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Houston High School at Senatobia High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Senatobia, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
