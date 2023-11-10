We have 2023 high school football action in Union County, Mississippi this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • Clarke County
  • Bolivar County
  • Lee County
  • Montgomery County
  • Madison County
  • Winston County
  • Grenada County
  • Lafayette County
  • Harrison County
  • Panola County

    • Union County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    New Albany High School at Louisville High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Louisville, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.