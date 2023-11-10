The UNLV Rebels should win their matchup versus the Wyoming Cowboys at 10:45 PM on Friday, November 10, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

UNLV vs. Wyoming Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (-5.5) Over (50.5) UNLV 33, Wyoming 23

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Rebels a 69.2% chance to win.

The Rebels are 7-1-0 against the spread this season.

In games this season when favored by 5.5 points or more, UNLV has gone 3-1 against the spread.

This year, five of the Rebels' eight games have gone over the point total.

UNLV games average 56.1 total points per game this season, 5.6 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cowboys have a 35.7% chance to win.

The Cowboys' ATS record is 5-2-1 this year.

Wyoming is a perfect 4-0 against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season.

Out of the Cowboys' eight games with a set total, three have hit the over (37.5%).

Wyoming games this season have averaged a total of 45.1 points, 5.4 less than the point total in this matchup.

Rebels vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UNLV 36.7 25.4 38.3 23.5 35.4 27 Wyoming 23.9 25.1 28.5 21.5 14.7 32.3

