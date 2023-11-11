The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Amite County, Mississippi today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Amite County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Amite County High School at McComb High School

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: McComb, MS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.