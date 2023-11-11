If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Harrison County, Mississippi, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harrison County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Baker High School at Biloxi High School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Ocean Springs, MS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.