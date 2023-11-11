The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) will square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Red Raiders will try to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 61.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Texas Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline BetMGM Kansas (-3.5) 61.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas (-3.5) 60.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Kansas has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Jayhawks have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Texas Tech is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

The Red Raiders have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Kansas & Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Kansas To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500 Texas Tech To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

