The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sherwood stats and insights

In three of 13 games this season, Sherwood has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Sherwood has no points on the power play.

Sherwood's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 37 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sherwood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 1 0 13:34 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:13 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:47 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:13 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:46 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 14:29 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 10:45 Home W 5-1 10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:28 Away W 4-1 10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:27 Home L 6-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.