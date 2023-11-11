The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) play the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 42.1% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 42.3% the Skyhawks allowed to opponents.

In games Mississippi State shot higher than 42.3% from the field, it went 15-3 overall.

The Bulldogs were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Skyhawks ranked 18th.

Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Bulldogs scored were 9.7 fewer points than the Skyhawks allowed (75.4).

Mississippi State had a 4-0 record last season when putting up more than 75.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison

Mississippi State scored 69.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 59.3 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 65.

In terms of three-point shooting, Mississippi State performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 5.5 treys per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule