The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) face the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on SEC Network+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mississippi State vs. UT Martin matchup.

Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline UT Martin Moneyline
BetMGM Mississippi State (-21.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Mississippi State (-21.5) 141.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Mississippi State compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.
  • Last season, 13 Bulldogs games hit the over.
  • UT Martin won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • In Skyhawks games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Mississippi State is 56th in college basketball. It is far below that, 135th, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of Mississippi State winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

