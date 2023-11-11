The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) face the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on SEC Network+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mississippi State vs. UT Martin matchup.

Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline UT Martin Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-21.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-21.5) 141.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Betting Trends (2022-23)

Mississippi State compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 13 Bulldogs games hit the over.

UT Martin won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

In Skyhawks games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Mississippi State is 56th in college basketball. It is far below that, 135th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Mississippi State winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.