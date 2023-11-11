The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) play at Humphrey Coliseum on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The game has no set line.

Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi State put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Mississippi State covered more often than UT Martin last season, recording an ATS record of 16-15-0, compared to the 11-17-0 mark of the Skyhawks.

Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 65.7 146.2 61 136.4 131 UT Martin 80.5 146.2 75.4 136.4 149.6

Additional Mississippi State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 65.7 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 75.4 the Skyhawks allowed.

When Mississippi State scored more than 75.4 points last season, it went 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 16-15-0 13-18-0 UT Martin 11-17-0 17-11-0

Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State UT Martin 12-4 Home Record 14-2 4-6 Away Record 4-11 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.4 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

