Our computer model predicts the Alabama State Hornets will take down the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Saturday, November 11 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Rice-Totten Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama State (-18.1) 36.8 Alabama State 27, Mississippi Valley State 9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 SWAC Predictions

Mississippi Valley State Betting Info (2022)

The Delta Devils won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Delta Devils games went over the point total just twice last season.

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread last year.

Hornets games went over the point total just once last year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Delta Devils vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mississippi Valley State 12.0 27.6 18.3 23.0 7.3 27.5 Alabama State 19.0 16.5 17.5 17.0 17.0 21.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.