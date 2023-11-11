The Toronto Raptors versus the Boston Celtics is one of four strong options on today's NBA slate.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!

Today's NBA Games

The Orlando Magic play the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks travel to face the Magic on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL and BSWI

BSFL and BSWI Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ORL Record: 4-4

4-4 MIL Record: 5-3

5-3 ORL Stats: 109.9 PPG (21st in NBA), 107.3 Opp. PPG (fifth)

109.9 PPG (21st in NBA), 107.3 Opp. PPG (fifth) MIL Stats: 118.0 PPG (seventh in NBA), 120.3 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG) MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

The Boston Celtics face the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors hit the road the Celtics on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and TSN

NBCS-BOS and TSN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 6-2

6-2 TOR Record: 4-4

4-4 BOS Stats: 120.6 PPG (fourth in NBA), 108.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)

120.6 PPG (fourth in NBA), 108.4 Opp. PPG (seventh) TOR Stats: 109.6 PPG (23rd in NBA), 108.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG) TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -8.5

BOS -8.5 BOS Odds to Win: -300

-300 TOR Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 221.5 points

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

The Atlanta Hawks play the Miami Heat

The Heat hit the road the Hawks on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 5-3

5-3 MIA Record: 4-4

4-4 ATL Stats: 121.8 PPG (third in NBA), 117.0 Opp. PPG (24th)

121.8 PPG (third in NBA), 117.0 Opp. PPG (24th) MIA Stats: 107.5 PPG (27th in NBA), 110.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)

Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG) MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ATL -4.5

ATL -4.5 ATL Odds to Win: -175

-175 MIA Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 228.5 points

The Golden State Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers hope to pick up a road win at the Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 6-3

6-3 CLE Record: 3-5

3-5 GS Stats: 114.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 110.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)

114.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 110.1 Opp. PPG (ninth) CLE Stats: 108.6 PPG (26th in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG) CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -4.5

GS -4.5 GS Odds to Win: -165

-165 CLE Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 223.5 points

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.