SEC foes match up when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) and the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (10th-best with 39.3 points per game) and scoring defense (seventh-best with 15.4 points allowed per game) this year. Ole Miss' offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FBS with 38.8 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 22.9 points per game, which ranks 45th.

For more specifics of this contest, continue reading.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Key Statistics

Ole Miss Georgia 478.9 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 493.4 (9th) 365.7 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.2 (6th) 181.2 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.6 (48th) 297.7 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.9 (6th) 6 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (22nd) 14 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (87th)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has put up 2,467 passing yards, or 274.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.3% of his passes and has collected 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 37.1 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner seven times.

Quinshon Judkins has run for 793 yards on 169 carries so far this year while scoring 12 times on the ground.

Ulysses Bentley IV has racked up 388 yards on 67 carries with three touchdowns.

Tre Harris' 749 receiving yards (83.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions on 62 targets with seven touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has 44 receptions (on 61 targets) for a total of 627 yards (69.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Dayton Wade's 40 receptions (on 56 targets) have netted him 602 yards (66.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 2,721 yards passing for Georgia, completing 72.2% of his passes and recording 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has carried the ball 112 times for a team-high 632 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

Kendall Milton has been handed the ball 58 times this year and racked up 295 yards (32.8 per game) with five touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' 566 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has collected 41 receptions and four touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has hauled in 39 receptions totaling 398 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has been the target of 31 passes and hauled in 21 receptions for 359 yards, an average of 39.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

