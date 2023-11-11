A pair of college football's best scorers battle when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) bring the 10th-ranked offense into a matchup with the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1), who have the No. 14 offense, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Bulldogs are heavy, 10.5-point favorites. The over/under in this outing is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Ole Miss matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline BetMGM Georgia (-10.5) 58.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia (-10.5) 58.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Ole Miss has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing three times.

Georgia has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in nine opportunities).

Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

