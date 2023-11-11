Ole Miss vs. Georgia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
A pair of college football's best scorers battle when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) bring the 10th-ranked offense into a matchup with the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1), who have the No. 14 offense, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Bulldogs are heavy, 10.5-point favorites. The over/under in this outing is 58.5 points.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Ole Miss matchup.
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-10.5)
|58.5
|-500
|+360
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-10.5)
|58.5
|-450
|+340
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- Ole Miss has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing three times.
- Georgia has won just two games against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in nine opportunities).
Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
