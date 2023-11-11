Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 11?
Can we count on Ryan O'Reilly lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators match up against the Arizona Coyotes at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
O'Reilly stats and insights
- O'Reilly has scored in four of 13 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
- On the power play, O'Reilly has accumulated four goals and one assist.
- O'Reilly averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 37 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
O'Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:02
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|4
|3
|1
|18:39
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|20:23
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|2
|0
|23:03
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:38
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:23
|Home
|W 5-1
|10/19/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|18:10
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/17/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:02
|Home
|L 6-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.